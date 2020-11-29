Kreitman, Arnold

November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet (Woodall) Kreitman; dear father and father-in-law of David (Susie), James, Daniel (Wendy) Kreitman and Melinda (Todd) Nielson; grandfather of Ryan, Hope, Matthew, Kelsey, Joe, Aaron, Megan, Nathan, Emily, Connor, Lily and Alysa; great-grandfather of Teddy, Cooper and Charlotte; dear son of the late Morris and the late Bessie Kreitman; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Missouri Baptist Cancer Program, Wings of Hope or a charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE