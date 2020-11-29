Goldman, Arnold M.

Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, at the age of 86.

Arnold was a proud graduate of John Burroughs School and Harvard College. He practiced internal medicine in St. Louis and served his country in Vietnam.

Arnold is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marilyn; his children Dan (Bettina Slusar) Goldman, Sibyl Goldman, Edward (Caren) Alport, David (Jake Hobson) Alport and Richard (Stephanie) Alport; and his grandchildren Jeremy Alport, Elijah, Sylvie and Zelda Goldman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (www.jfsstl.org) or a charity of your choice.

