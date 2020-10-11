Lindburg, Arthur Clinton "Clint"

at the age of 95, on Monday, October 5, 2020, surrounded by family at his residence. Loving son of Arthur Redding Lindburg and Neva Bucher Lindburg. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Carol Hughes Lindburg; loving father of Caron Lindburg Ulmer (Bruce) of Radnor, PA, and A. Clinton Lindburg II (Kerstin Jordan); dear grandfather of Clint (Hillary Wiener), Tracy, Lisa, Erica, David, and Elizabeth; brother of the late Earl Charles Lindburg (survived by Jeanne M. Lindburg) and the late Dorothy Lindburg McDonald; uncle of Nancy Lindburg Steel of Parker, CO, Matthew Joseph Lynch (Sue), Mark Hughes Lynch (Susie) of Jupiter, FL, and the late Earl Charles Lindburg, Jr; great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Clint attended Taylor School and Webster Groves High School. During WWII, while serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve as an Aviation Cadet V-5, he attended Parks Air College, UNC Chapel Hill, Notre Dame and Washington University. As his first career, he owned Forest Cadillac and Clinton Cadillac, and later Frontenac Outfitters (formerly Kelly's). His main passion was spending time with family, friends and beloved dogs at their Crazy Fox Farm, and he supported many conservation efforts nationwide. During his lifetime, he was an avid golfer, tennis player, sportsman, private pilot with twin engine and instrument ratings, amateur sports car race driver, boating enthusiast, photographer and nature lover.

Services: A private committal service was held at Bellefontaine Cemetery, and a Memorial Service will be planned for the future when safe to travel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the charity of one's choice.

