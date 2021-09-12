Menu
Arthur E. "Jack" "Coach" "Art" Hill

Hill, Arthur E. "Art" "Jack" "Coach"

Art "Jack" "Coach", long-time coach and educator in St. Louis, passed away Friday, September 3rd at 83 years of age. He is preceded in death by June, his beloved wife of 54 years, his parents, and his three brothers. He is survived by his sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and many other family members.

Services: Due to COVID protocols, the funeral is open only to immediate family. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Affton High School Football Field at 6 p.m., September 18, 2021, which is open to all who knew him. For additional information on Art's life or how to donate in his memory, please go to:

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Affton High School Football Field
MO
Interesting the week Coach Art Hill from Affton High School passes away, Art Hill in Forest Park has thousands of American Flags, beautiful fountains, and spotlights on display. A spectacular view.
Nancy Mayor
September 12, 2021
