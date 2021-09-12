Hill, Arthur E. "Art" "Jack" "Coach"

Art "Jack" "Coach", long-time coach and educator in St. Louis, passed away Friday, September 3rd at 83 years of age. He is preceded in death by June, his beloved wife of 54 years, his parents, and his three brothers. He is survived by his sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and many other family members.

Services: Due to COVID protocols, the funeral is open only to immediate family. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Affton High School Football Field at 6 p.m., September 18, 2021, which is open to all who knew him. For additional information on Art's life or how to donate in his memory, please go to:

www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/hill-arthur-e-art-jack-coach/.