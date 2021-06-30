Kaune, Arthur Edward

passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 two days before his 67th birthday. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Emily Kaune; dearest brother of Arlayne (Terry) Gordon; loving uncle to Matt (Candace) Gordon, and great-uncle to Liam and Stella Gordon.

To all of you who knew Art, you knew a good man, hard worker, and true friend. We will all miss him but always remember his sense of humor and his smile. Art retired from Schnucks on January 2021 and leaves behind so many friends at the Bridgeton, Breckenridge, and University City stores. I know there are several drinking establishments that will miss him as well.

ALWAYS REMEMBER FAMILY IS EVERYTHING.

Services: Funeral service Fri., July 2, 10 a.m. at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colon Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer foundations. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

