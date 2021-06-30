Menu
Arthur Edward Kaune
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Kaune, Arthur Edward

passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 two days before his 67th birthday. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Emily Kaune; dearest brother of Arlayne (Terry) Gordon; loving uncle to Matt (Candace) Gordon, and great-uncle to Liam and Stella Gordon.

To all of you who knew Art, you knew a good man, hard worker, and true friend. We will all miss him but always remember his sense of humor and his smile. Art retired from Schnucks on January 2021 and leaves behind so many friends at the Bridgeton, Breckenridge, and University City stores. I know there are several drinking establishments that will miss him as well.

ALWAYS REMEMBER FAMILY IS EVERYTHING.

Services: Funeral service Fri., July 2, 10 a.m. at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colon Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer foundations. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss , Art was a nice guy. Always said hi, and always a smile on his face when I saw him ,
Juanita JohnsonJohnson
Coworker
July 4, 2021
Cheers to you my friend! Thanks for all of the good times.
Vicki Brendle
June 30, 2021
I worked with Art at Schnucks U-City for 6 years. You gonna be miss my friend. Art was a good man and was a pleasure working with him and knowing him.
Tracy Smith
Work
June 30, 2021
You were a pleasure to work with!! You will be truly missed
June 30, 2021
You gonna be missed my friend,
Tracy Smith
Work
June 30, 2021
I worked with art and use city Schnucks for only a short time but we got to know each other quite well and Art was a great great guy he will be missed
Dan Gebelein
Coworker
June 29, 2021
Grateful I was able to visit with Art before his passing. Reminisced about the “Good old days” at Kroger. It was good to see him smile and laugh. He was taken far too soon. He will be fondly remembered and never forgotten by many. So very sorry for your loss.
Kathy Needham
Friend
June 29, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Family Is Everything and I wish I was able to be there. Praying for all of you for peace and comfort. Our love to all.
Debra Roningen (Sutphen)
Family
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results