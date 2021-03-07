Menu
Arthur Frank Kraatz
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kraatz, Arthur Frank

Age 89, March 5, 2021. Son of the late Frank A. and Catherine E. (nee Schutz) Kraatz; loving husband of 63 years to Robin (nee LeBrun) Kraatz; devoted father of Ruth (Greg) Wegener, Cathy (Steve) Light and Arthur J. Kraatz; proud grandfather of Michael, Thomas, Alex Wegener, Jacob, Dylan, Connor Light; brother of Lloyd and the late Paul; cousin, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Art has donated his body to St. Louis University. Memorial services to be held at a later date, but say a prayer for Art. Masses preferred or donations to Alzheimer's. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Never forgot Art, even though its been many years since I worked with him. My deepest sympathies.
David Mueller
March 14, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts go out to Robin and the family. Art was a kind and generous person and we loved to hear his laugh. It put a smile on our face every time. He will be forever missed, but always with us.
Rob, Tina, and Clifton Ruh
March 14, 2021
The teachers at St.Simon´s loved Art. He always had a smile and a little quip to make others smile. Loved when he would wear his Navy uniform to school on Veteran´s Day. My sympathi
Margie Vassel
March 12, 2021
Robin I am so sorry to hear about your husband , Art. May God Bless. I am keeping you and your family in my prayers. No one can take your wonderful memories of him. Debbie Hanak
Debbie Hanak
March 11, 2021
Dear Robin, Our prayers are with You and your family, and especially for Art. May our Lord richly reward him for all the good he did during his life. Sincerely, Bill & Barbara Onder
Bill & Barbara Onder
March 10, 2021
Deepest sympathies.
Bill Cole
March 7, 2021
