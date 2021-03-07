Kraatz, Arthur Frank

Age 89, March 5, 2021. Son of the late Frank A. and Catherine E. (nee Schutz) Kraatz; loving husband of 63 years to Robin (nee LeBrun) Kraatz; devoted father of Ruth (Greg) Wegener, Cathy (Steve) Light and Arthur J. Kraatz; proud grandfather of Michael, Thomas, Alex Wegener, Jacob, Dylan, Connor Light; brother of Lloyd and the late Paul; cousin, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Art has donated his body to St. Louis University. Memorial services to be held at a later date, but say a prayer for Art. Masses preferred or donations to Alzheimer's. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.