Here are just a few memories of getting to share the last three years with Art.

We moved to St. Louis, away from our friends and family, and found new great friendships with Art and Lisa Just across the driveway. Art has been a great neighbor and even better friend. When he had to give up driving, it gave us many opportunities to visit during our trips to the bank, Schnucks, and most importantly, our lunch trips with Joyce. Art would come to visit our dogs, Blue and Pickles each day while we were at work. They loved Mr. Art and waited anxiously for their treats, 5 blueberries to go outside and 2 carrots to come inside.

When Art wasn’t feeling well, his main concern was not being able to come over to be with Blue and Pickles.

It has been an honor and a privilege to

celebrate Art’s last three birthdays with him, Rest In Peace my friend.

Jackie and Mark Dwyer Friend March 7, 2021