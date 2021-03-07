Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Arthur L. "Art" Loseman Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Loseman, Arthur "Art" L., Jr.

91, March 4, 2021. Graveside Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Jennings, MO, Sat., March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with military honors. Visit www.schrader.com for full obituary.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Jennings, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was such a nice person who will be missed.
Mike & Kim Coleman
March 21, 2021
My condolences to Art's family. He was such a friendly guy and a great neighbor. I hope I have as full a life as he did!
Mike Turco
March 20, 2021
Here are just a few memories of getting to share the last three years with Art.
We moved to St. Louis, away from our friends and family, and found new great friendships with Art and Lisa Just across the driveway. Art has been a great neighbor and even better friend. When he had to give up driving, it gave us many opportunities to visit during our trips to the bank, Schnucks, and most importantly, our lunch trips with Joyce. Art would come to visit our dogs, Blue and Pickles each day while we were at work. They loved Mr. Art and waited anxiously for their treats, 5 blueberries to go outside and 2 carrots to come inside.
When Art wasn’t feeling well, his main concern was not being able to come over to be with Blue and Pickles.
It has been an honor and a privilege to
celebrate Art’s last three birthdays with him, Rest In Peace my friend.
Jackie and Mark Dwyer
Friend
March 7, 2021
Keep on Keeping on. Your my guardian angel.
David Loseman
Family
March 6, 2021
Just one of many memories quickly comes to mind of my time spent during the summers in St. Louis gathered around the outdoor barbeque pit at Grandpa's house while trying my best but never succeeding in beating Uncle Art in a game of horse shoes. I will miss you dearly. Your loving nephew, Matt.
Matt HANSARD
March 6, 2021
