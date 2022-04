I can't remember a family who has been kinder, more welcoming and as generous as the Muskin Family to me. We have a long history as my grandmother and Art's mom were friends for almost 100 years. I began a friendship with Alan some 50 years ago. The Muskin House was a place that all of us were always welcome. Alan's sister Harriet was also very kind to me throughout our upbringing. I have so many memories of the Muskin Family from St. Louis to Las Vegas. I used to go to Alan's little league baseball games where every year Art was the manager. I am guessing one of Art's great moments as a father where he would engineer the home plate steal with Alan on 3rd base. A coach uses their brains and their athlete's skill. In this case, it was Art's brains and Alan's skill. Alan was always the fastest person on the field. So the idea was when the ball left the catcher's hand, Alan would head for home plate. The other team never had a chance. I doubt whether Alan was ever called out at the plate. What a moment for a father and son. Art was always a great parent. He was extremely close with all of Alan's friends. So, I celebrate the Muskin family, their kindness to us all and wish them all the best in the passing of Arthur.

Craig Kessler March 24, 2021