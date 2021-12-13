Goessling, Artys J.

(nee Husemann), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the age of 92.

A devoted and loving wife and mother. Mrs. Goessling was the consummate homemaker who during her lifetime hosted countless parties, both elegant and casual. One of her very favorite activities was planning and organizing the annual high school reunion activities for her cherished Jennings High School Class of 1947, which occurred each year until the recent pandemic. Her home was always welcoming, festive and decorated to the nines for every holiday. Mrs. Goessling is survived by her daughter, Jane (Booker) Shaw; her grandson, Steven Shaw; her sister-in-law, Jean Husemann; and by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Mrs. Goessling is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Goessling; parents, Arthur and Irene Husemann; son, Thomas James Goessling; brother, Ronald Husemann; and sister, Vivian Powers.

Services: Visitation will be at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, 907 Jungermann Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mrs. Goessling's honor to Family Forward (familyforwardmo.org). Visit Baue.com