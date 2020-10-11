Menu
Audrey Ann Arnold
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Arnold, Audrey Ann

91, of Belleville, IL, born July 5, 1929, died Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020.

Survived by two brothers, Richard (Elaine) Arnold of Swansea, IL, and Gary (Chin) Arnold of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church. Condolences to the family at www.rennerfh.com.

Funeral: Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 limitations. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sister Audrey Ann taught @ St. Stephen’s School many years ago & was an excellent teacher. Very caring person.
Rest In Peace.
October 11, 2020