Arnold, Audrey Ann

91, of Belleville, IL, born July 5, 1929, died Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020.

Survived by two brothers, Richard (Elaine) Arnold of Swansea, IL, and Gary (Chin) Arnold of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church. Condolences to the family at www.rennerfh.com.

Funeral: Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 limitations. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL