Glick, Audrey Ann

On October 27, 2020, Audrey Ann (Ash) Glick passed from this life to her Heavenly Home after a lengthy stay at Chateau Girardeau Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau, MO. Audrey was born April 1, 1939, to Isabelle (Neuhaus) Ash and Richard Carville Ash. Audrey married Gary A Glick on May 23, 1959, and they were married for nearly 40 years. Gary preceded her in death on April 29, 1999. Audrey was the dear mother of Karen (Brian) Murphy, Russ (Kimberly) Glick; loving grandmother of Ethan (Monica), Ryan, Collin, Kameron Glick, Megan, and Taylor Roth; loving great-grandmother of Asher Todd Roth.

Audrey was the community Avon lady for 35 years, driving many miles through the Kirkwood & Glendale streets providing Skin so Soft for all. Audrey enjoyed being part of the Glendale Women's Club and served on the Red Cross Blood Drive committee for many years. Audrey was active in Job's Daughters during her youth and was a member of the Kirkwood chapter of Eastern Star.

Audrey was a Christian and was a member of Geyer Road Baptist Church. Speaking for all of our family, our mom will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, November 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bopp Funeral Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetary, 10301 Big Bend Rd., in Kirkwood.