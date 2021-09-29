Menu
Audrey Jane Disney
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Disney, Audrey Jane

(nee Fischer), asleep in Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Melvin A. Disney Jr.; dear mother of Cheryl (Bradley) Disney Breeden, David (Kathy) Disney, Alice (the late Clinton) Huelskamp, Eric Disney and the late Brian (surviving Pamela) Disney; dear grandmother of Nicholas (Ashley), Elliott (Diana), Louis (Kaylin), Justin, Jessica (Jake), Emily, Sara, Jacob, Iain and the late Zachary and Dylan; dear great-grandmother of Trenner, Charles and Tarren; dear sister of Bob Fischer, Ruth Henkel and the late Carl and Donald Fischer; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
