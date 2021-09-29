Disney, Audrey Jane

(nee Fischer), asleep in Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Melvin A. Disney Jr.; dear mother of Cheryl (Bradley) Disney Breeden, David (Kathy) Disney, Alice (the late Clinton) Huelskamp, Eric Disney and the late Brian (surviving Pamela) Disney; dear grandmother of Nicholas (Ashley), Elliott (Diana), Louis (Kaylin), Justin, Jessica (Jake), Emily, Sara, Jacob, Iain and the late Zachary and Dylan; dear great-grandmother of Trenner, Charles and Tarren; dear sister of Bob Fischer, Ruth Henkel and the late Carl and Donald Fischer; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery.