Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sister Audrey Goebel
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO

Goebel, Sister Audrey

of Nazareth Living Center on March 18, 2021, her 87th birthday. Sister Audrey, baptized Phyllis Ann, was born on March 18, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Gilbert F. and Clarene (Westbrook) Goebel. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on Sept. 15, 1952 and made her final profession on Aug. 15, 1960. She was a Sister of St. Joseph for 68 years. Survived by her sister, Jo Egold and her caring niece Judy and numerous nieces, cousins and friends. Private funeral liturgy at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Fri., March 26 at 10 AM. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO or online gift to CSJSL.org.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Liturgy
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God bless Sister Audrey.
Rhonda Carsten
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results