Goebel, Sister Audrey

of Nazareth Living Center on March 18, 2021, her 87th birthday. Sister Audrey, baptized Phyllis Ann, was born on March 18, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Gilbert F. and Clarene (Westbrook) Goebel. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on Sept. 15, 1952 and made her final profession on Aug. 15, 1960. She was a Sister of St. Joseph for 68 years. Survived by her sister, Jo Egold and her caring niece Judy and numerous nieces, cousins and friends. Private funeral liturgy at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Fri., March 26 at 10 AM. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO or online gift to CSJSL.org.