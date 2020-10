Massey, Audrey H.

(nee Blue) 95, Asleep in Jesus on 10/22. Beloved wife of the late Longino Massey; dear mother of Ray (Pamela) & the late David A. Massey; dear grandmother of Mark & Matthew Massey; dear sister of the late Doris Williams-Noland & Helen (Tony) Pagano.

Services: Visit. Oct. 29 from 9am-12:15pm. Service at 12:15pm. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave.) Interment Jefferson Barracks.