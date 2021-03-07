Menu
Audrey E. Ivancic
Schnur Funeral Home
3125 Lafayette Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Ivancic, Audrey E.

(nee Priebe), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George Ivancic and the late John "Bob" DiLiberto; dearest mother of John P. DiLiberto, Rosemary Ross, and Paula (Scott) Hartzell; dear grandmother of 6; dear great-grandmother of 10; dear daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.

SCHNUR Funeral Home


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Always in my heart...never forgotten...always I will love you beyond measure...treasured forever..luv ya mama
Rose Ross
March 8, 2021
