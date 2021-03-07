Ivancic, Audrey E.

(nee Priebe), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George Ivancic and the late John "Bob" DiLiberto; dearest mother of John P. DiLiberto, Rosemary Ross, and Paula (Scott) Hartzell; dear grandmother of 6; dear great-grandmother of 10; dear daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.

