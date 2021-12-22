Heck, August "Gus" Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on the 19th of December 2021, at the age of 72. Son of the late August Sr. and Catherine Heck, husband of the late Patricia Heck (nee Cassidy), father of Colleen (Adam) Elliott, grandfather of Savannah and August, brother of Richard Heck, the late Carol Kaufmann, and the late Fr. Donald Heck, brother in-law, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many.

Gus was a Graduate of Vianney High School, and the University of Missouri – Rolla. He was an active member in the South Side Lions Club for over 40 years.

Services: 10am Mass on Thursday, December 23rd, at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church, 8866 Pardee Road. Streamed online at olpstl.org. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, or South Side Lions Club.