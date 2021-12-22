Menu
August "Gus" Heck Jr.
ABOUT
St John Vianney High School

Heck, August "Gus" Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on the 19th of December 2021, at the age of 72. Son of the late August Sr. and Catherine Heck, husband of the late Patricia Heck (nee Cassidy), father of Colleen (Adam) Elliott, grandfather of Savannah and August, brother of Richard Heck, the late Carol Kaufmann, and the late Fr. Donald Heck, brother in-law, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many.

Gus was a Graduate of Vianney High School, and the University of Missouri – Rolla. He was an active member in the South Side Lions Club for over 40 years.

Services: 10am Mass on Thursday, December 23rd, at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church, 8866 Pardee Road. Streamed online at olpstl.org. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, or South Side Lions Club.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the Heck family. Gus was a sweet and funny man, always happy. He will be truly missed. God Bless!
Paula Hampton
Work
December 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tiffany B.
Other
December 23, 2021
I met Gus a few times when a friend would celebrate her birthday and invite them. I knew Pat too and Colleen when she was young. Always enjoyed seeing them. Sorry to hear about this, and will be praying for all.
Mary Stahl
Friend
December 22, 2021
Gus was such a wonderful person! So thoughtful and funny! He was good to his core! He adored his daughter and grandchildren and will do so into eternity! He will be missed for sure by all of us! My deepest condolences to the family! May Gus´s memory be eternal!
Stephanie Leon Streeter
Work
December 22, 2021
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26 Deepest sympathy and prayer for your lost loved one. My God bless your family with strength and peace.
Ray Gawlik
Work
December 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ron Livingston
Work
December 22, 2021
