Aura Egilsrud

Egilsrud, Aura

On Friday, October 9, 2020 at Naples, Florida, formerly of St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife for 54 years of Philip Egilsrud; dearest mother of Robert Egilsrud (Marcia), Richard Egilsrud and Jeffrey Egilsrud (Estelle); loving grandmother of Molly, Michelle and Kristin; our dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Services: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Little Flower, 1264 Arch Terrace at Boland Place (63117) on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until the start of Mass. Memorials appreciated to Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Ste. 21, Naples, FL 34102.

A SERVICE OF

LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Church of the Little Flower
1264 Arch Terrace at Boland Place
Oct
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Little Flower
1264 Arch Terrace at Boland Place
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
