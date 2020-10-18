Egilsrud, Aura

On Friday, October 9, 2020 at Naples, Florida, formerly of St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife for 54 years of Philip Egilsrud; dearest mother of Robert Egilsrud (Marcia), Richard Egilsrud and Jeffrey Egilsrud (Estelle); loving grandmother of Molly, Michelle and Kristin; our dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Services: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Little Flower, 1264 Arch Terrace at Boland Place (63117) on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until the start of Mass. Memorials appreciated to Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Ste. 21, Naples, FL 34102.

