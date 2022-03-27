Driver, Austin Lawrence

19, Tues., March 15, 2022, while traveling with his family in Puerto Rico. He leaves his parents, Mark & Debbie Driver; sisters Katie & Abbie Driver; grandmother Mary Driver; Godmother Jennifer Morales; 12 aunts & uncles, and 26 first cousins. Austin graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2021 and was attending the University of Mississippi. Services: A celebration of life will be held in St. Louis Sat., 4/2, 1 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, 5001 Little Rock Rd., followed by a gathering at Watson Trail Park, 12450 W. Watson Rd. Memorials to Lindbergh Schools Foundation-Austin Driver Fund, 9350 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63128. Support to family may be made at Gofund.me/0164945c