Whitaker, Avis

(nee Kuhn) of Columbia, MO, passed away at the age of 96 on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Curtis Whitaker; her daughter, Jamie Sue Whitaker; her parents, Herman Andrew Kuhn and Anna Mae Kuhn (nee Drovetta); her stepmother Gladys Kuhn; and her siblings, Tony Kuhn, Virgil Kuhn, Willard Kuhn, and Dorothy Carter.

Avis is survived by her children, Rev. Dr. A. Rene Whitaker and Dr. Todd Whitaker (Beth); her grandchildren, Katherine Dorrel Whitaker, Madeline Whitaker Good (Guerric), and Harrison McCune Whitaker; and her great-grandson, Tapley Thomas Good.

Avis retired from Southwestern Bell after a successful, thirty-three-year career.

Services: The family is served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO. There will be a Visitation on Wednesday, March 31, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Visit Baue.com