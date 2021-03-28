Menu
Avis Whitaker
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Whitaker, Avis

(nee Kuhn) of Columbia, MO, passed away at the age of 96 on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Curtis Whitaker; her daughter, Jamie Sue Whitaker; her parents, Herman Andrew Kuhn and Anna Mae Kuhn (nee Drovetta); her stepmother Gladys Kuhn; and her siblings, Tony Kuhn, Virgil Kuhn, Willard Kuhn, and Dorothy Carter.

Avis is survived by her children, Rev. Dr. A. Rene Whitaker and Dr. Todd Whitaker (Beth); her grandchildren, Katherine Dorrel Whitaker, Madeline Whitaker Good (Guerric), and Harrison McCune Whitaker; and her great-grandson, Tapley Thomas Good.

Avis retired from Southwestern Bell after a successful, thirty-three-year career.

Services: The family is served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO. There will be a Visitation on Wednesday, March 31, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Mar
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Linda and Dave Thomson
March 29, 2021
The Jeff Grove family
March 29, 2021
Many of us here in Johnstown are with you in Spirit! Peace!
Bill Harris
March 29, 2021
L. Davis & Routledge
March 29, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all. In my thoughts and prayers. Be safe and well during this time of sorrow...Doug Oakley
Douglas K. Oakley
March 28, 2021
So very sad to hear of the passing of our dearest Avis. She has always been such a beautiful person both inside and out. Im so glad that even though my time with her was very limited, I was able to know her and love her. Aunt Avis inspires in me a gentleness of love and a spirit of joy. May her legacy continue on in the hearts of those that knew her best, her children and grandchildren and great grand children. Forever shall she remain for me someone I will always treasure in my heart and strive to emulate as a person. With deepest respect and love, Theresa Whitaker Levi and Luke
Theresa Whitaker
March 28, 2021
Liz Whitaker, Maxine Knight
March 28, 2021
Brenda and Joe Stearns
March 28, 2021
