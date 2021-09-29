Budde, Barbara

(nee Weber) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Sept. 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William J. Budde, dear mother of Julia (Malcolm) Fallon, Aimee (Mark) Cordes, and William Budde, dear grandmother of Kurt (Amanda), Geoff (Ashlee) and Jordan Fallon; Madeline and Olivia Cordes, dear sister of Ann (William) Carleton, Carol (the late Ronald) Szweda, Frederick (Eileen) Weber, Donald (Marianne) Weber, and the late Gail (Joe) Olson, dear great-grandmother of Henry, Margaret, James William and Leo Fallon, dear sister-in-law of the late Margaret (Jack) Fisher, the late Donald Budde and Cytree Budde, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Mon., Oct. 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Our Lady of Lourdes or the Gail Weber Olson Scholarship Fund at Villa Duchesne appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS