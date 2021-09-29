Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Barbara Budde
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Budde, Barbara

(nee Weber) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Sept. 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William J. Budde, dear mother of Julia (Malcolm) Fallon, Aimee (Mark) Cordes, and William Budde, dear grandmother of Kurt (Amanda), Geoff (Ashlee) and Jordan Fallon; Madeline and Olivia Cordes, dear sister of Ann (William) Carleton, Carol (the late Ronald) Szweda, Frederick (Eileen) Weber, Donald (Marianne) Weber, and the late Gail (Joe) Olson, dear great-grandmother of Henry, Margaret, James William and Leo Fallon, dear sister-in-law of the late Margaret (Jack) Fisher, the late Donald Budde and Cytree Budde, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Mon., Oct. 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Our Lady of Lourdes or the Gail Weber Olson Scholarship Fund at Villa Duchesne appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7148 Forsyth Blvd., MO
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7148 Forsyth Blvd. , MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Budde Family. Barb was always gracious and had kind words for our family. Joan Kemp
Joan Kemp
October 3, 2021
Sending prayers of strength and comfort during this time. Blessings to the family.
Ariel Jenkins
Other
October 2, 2021
What a lovely lady. Barbara was the great encourager - and always in a loving way. Beautiful person.
Susan G Biri
September 30, 2021
Aimee and Mark, we're so sorry for your loss and hope the good memories you have will comfort you in this time of loss.
Chris and Mary Doehring
September 30, 2021
I consider myself very fortunate that Barb shared her knowledge, sense of humor and friendship with me. She was always there to be supportive when I needed it, talk me into that aerobics class when I really didn't want to go, and always a friendly smile when passing in the halls at UniGroup. Thank you for being an inspiration and my friend.
Faye Toepfer
Work
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. B Budde was a wonderful lady, I worked with her for many tears in Ops. She was a true joy to work with. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Jim Rockwell
September 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time of loss. Barbara was a great business associate that helped me and the Armstrong organization in many ways over the years. God Bless you Barb!
Fred Lantz
September 29, 2021
You have always been there for me with all I ask. You have never ever failed me with booking reports for my accounts. You were a great friend and your memory will always be in my prayers and thoughts. Rest in peace my friend. Joe L
Joseph H. Latchman - Victory Worldwide Transportation
September 29, 2021
My sincere condolences, Aimee - so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing.
Elizabeth Quigley
Other
September 29, 2021
Barb was my mentor at United Van Lines many moons ago. I have and will continue to cherish the lessons she has taught me. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Theresa A Budde
Work
September 29, 2021
Barb was truly a great lady and friend. You all are blessed to have had her as your mother and now you have a special Angel in heaven watching over you all. Prayers and Hugs. CoCo
CoCo and Mick
September 29, 2021
I will truly miss this most gracious of women. She always treated people with kindness and respect. My prayers are with her family. Godspeed B Budde..
Barbara Schott
September 29, 2021
