My dearest, oldest friend from St. Louis. She was first, my boss at Community Medicine but remained a lifelong friend. She visited me and my daughters in Baltimore, Dallas and Rochester. I will so miss our weekly phone chats. She welcomes Heaven and Heaven welcomes her. Go joyfully, Barbara.
jean pauk
Friend
January 17, 2022
We miss our dear friend Barbara and would like to express our condolences to family and friends!
Anna-kaisa Parkkila
Friend
January 15, 2022
In loving memory of Barbara. We remember your cheerful person when visiting us in our home here in Tornio Finland. Sirkka-Liisa & Yrjo Nurkkala +family
Sirkka-Liisa Nurkkala
Friend
January 15, 2022
Leanne, Jacinda, and Marissa
January 15, 2022
I worked with Barbara at SLU-Biochemistry for many years. Our friendship continued through these years. She was a kind, beautiful person. I will miss her dearly.
Clark-Ann Haas
Friend
January 14, 2022
Dave and Pam Rozanc
January 14, 2022
Barbara was a wonderful person. I knew her from her Dad John and Doris Groneck who were my awesome neighbors.
RIP Barbara
Carolyn G. Trice at Woodlake Village
January 14, 2022
Barbara was a blessing from God to every life she touched. Praying she is resting in peace with the Lord.