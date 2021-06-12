I grew up on Horton Pl n the late 60s and 70s.
Some of my fondest memories as an adolescent was going down the street to the Gully household to watch their color TV!
We didn´t have a color TV back n 1970.
Mama Gully as I would call her later n life always had her door open to us kids n the neighborhood.
And she was a very good cook too!
Buggy and I would bang on the piano n the dining room until Paul came home and ran us away!
About the only thing that we could play was Ray Charles "What´d I Say."
By the way we didn´t have a piano either at my house!
Of course Mama Gully would always protect us from Paul.
I remember going to the Gully house for the backyard concerts and listening to Cap´s band "Members of the Family."
As I said the food was always good and Mama Gully didn´t turn anyone away!
Our two churches also had and still has a strong fellowship.
I could look forward to seeing Mama Gully along with Poopie at our Pastor´s anniversary on Thursday night and of course we would come to Galilee Baptist as well!
I will miss all of that!
I love you Mama Gully and Rest n Peace!
Your labor down hear is done!
Cap stay strong and ever vigilant.
Your mother was a great soldier n the Army of the Lord and she will b missed by many.
I look forward to seeing the family on Monday to wish everybody well.
U all are n my prayers.
May God bless and keep each of you!
Dan Moody
June 17, 2021
Accept my condolences for your family loss. Sis. Barbara Gulley was one of the Funniest Sistars I knew. Love sharing OES History and offering much instruction.