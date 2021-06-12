Menu
Barbara Jean Gulley

Gulley, Barbara Jean

82, member of Galilee M.B. Church & Order Eastern Star & State of Missouri retiree, passed June 4, 2021. Services: June 21, Galilee M.B. Church, 4300 Delmar, St. Louis. Visit.10 a.m. Funeral: 11 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Galilee M.B. Church
4300 Delmar, St. Louis, MO
Jun
21
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Galilee M.B. Church
4300 Delmar, St. Louis, MO
I grew up on Horton Pl n the late 60s and 70s. Some of my fondest memories as an adolescent was going down the street to the Gully household to watch their color TV! We didn´t have a color TV back n 1970. Mama Gully as I would call her later n life always had her door open to us kids n the neighborhood. And she was a very good cook too! Buggy and I would bang on the piano n the dining room until Paul came home and ran us away! About the only thing that we could play was Ray Charles "What´d I Say." By the way we didn´t have a piano either at my house! Of course Mama Gully would always protect us from Paul. I remember going to the Gully house for the backyard concerts and listening to Cap´s band "Members of the Family." As I said the food was always good and Mama Gully didn´t turn anyone away! Our two churches also had and still has a strong fellowship. I could look forward to seeing Mama Gully along with Poopie at our Pastor´s anniversary on Thursday night and of course we would come to Galilee Baptist as well! I will miss all of that! I love you Mama Gully and Rest n Peace! Your labor down hear is done! Cap stay strong and ever vigilant. Your mother was a great soldier n the Army of the Lord and she will b missed by many. I look forward to seeing the family on Monday to wish everybody well. U all are n my prayers. May God bless and keep each of you! Dan Moody
Dan Moody
June 17, 2021
Accept my condolences for your family loss. Sis. Barbara Gulley was one of the Funniest Sistars I knew. Love sharing OES History and offering much instruction.
Cynthia D Gasway
Other
June 12, 2021
