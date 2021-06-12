I grew up on Horton Pl n the late 60s and 70s. Some of my fondest memories as an adolescent was going down the street to the Gully household to watch their color TV! We didn´t have a color TV back n 1970. Mama Gully as I would call her later n life always had her door open to us kids n the neighborhood. And she was a very good cook too! Buggy and I would bang on the piano n the dining room until Paul came home and ran us away! About the only thing that we could play was Ray Charles "What´d I Say." By the way we didn´t have a piano either at my house! Of course Mama Gully would always protect us from Paul. I remember going to the Gully house for the backyard concerts and listening to Cap´s band "Members of the Family." As I said the food was always good and Mama Gully didn´t turn anyone away! Our two churches also had and still has a strong fellowship. I could look forward to seeing Mama Gully along with Poopie at our Pastor´s anniversary on Thursday night and of course we would come to Galilee Baptist as well! I will miss all of that! I love you Mama Gully and Rest n Peace! Your labor down hear is done! Cap stay strong and ever vigilant. Your mother was a great soldier n the Army of the Lord and she will b missed by many. I look forward to seeing the family on Monday to wish everybody well. U all are n my prayers. May God bless and keep each of you! Dan Moody

