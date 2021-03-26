Menu
Barbara Stewart Heater

Heater, Barbara Stewart

passed away on March 16, 2021 at the age of 88. Mrs. Heater was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spent most of her adult life in the St. Louis area and was most recently a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mrs. Heater was a loving mother, wife, author and mentor. She was a longtime educator in the nursing field having instructed at several universities throughout her career. When she was able to take time for herself, Mrs. Heater enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, sewing and herb gardening. She will be deeply missed by all who have been touched by this remarkable lady. She leaves behind sons, Theodore Heater and wife Nancy, Rex Heater and wife Annette; grandchildren, Meaghan (Matt) Beever, Kyle (Alina) Heater, Chelsea (Lucas) Vargas, Ellen (Andrew) Hurst; 13 great-grandchildren ; sister, Elaine Daus and husband Joseph; brothers, Charles J. Stewart, Jr. and wife Carol, Robert W. Stewart and wife Linda and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Wayne S. Heater, Michael G. Heater; husband, Henry J. Heater and parents, Charles J. Stewart, Sr. and Neva Polk Stewart.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
I am sad to hear of Barbara's death. We attended St. Louis University together and shared many good times and a bit of stress associated with school. I lost track when she moved. I do know how much she loved her family. She spoke of you frequently. She was a soft, caring person and I truly loved her. She was little in stature but mighty when it came to getting the job done.
shirley jeannine stoll
December 17, 2021
We had wonderful memories of playing bridge with Barb and Henry in the old St. Dismas Bridge league. Amazing woman.
Maggie Flynn
March 26, 2021
