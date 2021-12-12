Helfrich, Barbara Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Oscar and Eleanor (nee Doerner) Helfrich; loving sister of Joyce (Bill) Wilton and Pam Helfrich-Ameis; adoring aunt of Michael (Kylie) Ameis, Sara Wilton, Lindsay (Daniel) Sayers, Stephanie and Brittany Ameis; cherished great-aunt of Brody. Our dearest cousin and friend to many.

Barbara was a loyal employee at Incarnate Word Hospital for over 33 years.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church (309 Hoffmeister Ave., 63125) on Tuesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Kutis Affton Service.