Barbara Ann Helfrich
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Helfrich, Barbara Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Oscar and Eleanor (nee Doerner) Helfrich; loving sister of Joyce (Bill) Wilton and Pam Helfrich-Ameis; adoring aunt of Michael (Kylie) Ameis, Sara Wilton, Lindsay (Daniel) Sayers, Stephanie and Brittany Ameis; cherished great-aunt of Brody. Our dearest cousin and friend to many.

Barbara was a loyal employee at Incarnate Word Hospital for over 33 years.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church (309 Hoffmeister Ave., 63125) on Tuesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
309 Hoffmeister Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Pam and the Family, Barb is a special person to me and I was saddened to hear of her passing. I have so many fond memories, smiles and at times laughter when I think of Barb. A kind soul and a loving personality. I will shed many tears but know that she is with our Lord and will forever be in our hearts. Thanks for sharing Barb with us Pam!
Nance Thier, Former ABLV Employee
Work
December 14, 2021
I loved Barb so much, and was heartbroken when I had to leave Lansdowne. She will always be in my heart.
Tabitha Yansen
Work
December 13, 2021
