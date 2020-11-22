Hibbard, Barbara Jane Boyd

11/15/2020. Born March 25, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN, Barbara was the beloved daughter of F. Emerson and Mary Ritz Boyd and eldest sister to Ann Zoccola and Ellen Bussard. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, George, her daughter, Joey (Collins) Williams, her son, Rob (Anne) Hibbard, and her brothers-in-law, Robert Zoccola and Dr. David Bussard in addition to many nieces and nephews. She was the much loved and dedicated "Boo" to her five grandchildren, Anne Foglia (Matt), Caroline Williams, Jake, Will, and Nick Hibbard and her 2 great-grandchildren, Cole and Paige Foglia.

Barbara met the love of her life, George, in the first grade, graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, and attended Purdue University.

Barbara was devoted to serving her community through the Ladue Chapel Women's Association, the Wednesday Club of St. Louis, and her PEO chapter. Additionally, she devoted time through the years to the St. Louis Symphony Guild, the Jr. League, the St. Louis Science Center, Children's Hospital, and the Assistance League.

Barbara loved knitting, reading, needlepoint, puzzles, and bridge, but her favorite activity was spending time with her family. She relished spending time at her home in northern Michigan with her family, seeing the swans on the lake, hearing the sound of the surf in Florida, traveling with George, and family celebrations.

Barbara was a beautiful person, a friend to many, and always had a kind word for everyone. She will be greatly missed.

Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a future date

In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Barbara's memory to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered through w.kriegshausermortuary.com.