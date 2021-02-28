Menu
Barbara Klein
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Klein, Barbara

Passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Dearest wife of the late Bob Klein; dear mom of Kathy (Mike) Shelton; dear grandma of Sarah (Mark) Bobmeyer and Philip Shelton; dear GG of Luke and Jake Bobmeyer; dear sister of Mattylee (Al) Buschmann and Emil (the late LaNora) Fett; our dear aunt; tennis, golf, bridge friend to many.

Services: Private interment at St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Foundation, 12563 Village Circle Dr., St, Louis, MO 63127. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
