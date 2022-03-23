Menu
Barbara "Jean" Koenig
Koenig, Barbara "Jean"

(nee Scobee) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Paul Koenig; loving mother of Mary (Jim) Klos, Greg (Monica) Koenig, Paula (Wayne) Britson, Eric (Laurie) Koenig, Dennis Koenig and Laurie (Mike) Gogel; adoring grandma of Xavier, Tori, Jason, Megan, Amanda, Kelsey, Adam, Max, Connor and the late Scot; cherished great-grandma of Teegan, Yuna and Evelyn; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (3140 Meramec St., 63118) on Friday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anthony's Food Pantry or a food panty of your choice appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
