Barbara Ann Lehmann
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Lehmann, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Lehmann died on September 27, 2021, at the Sarah Community in Bridgeton, MO, where she had lived for the last five years.

She was born in Murphysboro, IL, on November 24, 1933, the last of seven children born to Charles August and Francis Boul Lehmann. After Francis's death, her sister Birdie Boul helped raise the boisterous group and Barbara knew Birdie as 'Mom.'

Barbara attended De Paul School of Nursing in St. Louis, graduated in 1954, and spent a long career as an occupational health nurse in St. Louis. In retirement she enjoyed travel and spending time with family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and dear friend and companion, Helen Hilliard. She is fondly remembered by her niece and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and good friend Sr. Emily Meehan.

Services: A private memorial service will be held at the Sarah Community at a later date.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
