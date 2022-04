Rubinelli, Barbara A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Peter and Bernice Rubinelli, dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 24 at Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS