Barbara Seals

Seals, Barbara

age 81, of St. Louis, passed away August 20, 2020, following medical complications. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Taylor, and son, David Seals. She is survived by her husband of 62 years and the love of her life, Earl Seals; her son, Mark Seals; her sister, Margaret Dyer; her brother, Robert Taylor. Barbara was known as a cornerstone, professionally retiring in 2000. She was active in many civic organizations and has been the recipient of a number of achievement awards, including the "Yes I Can" Special Achievers in 1983 and St. Louis' Best Dressed in 1989. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
