Barbara Jane Wallace
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Wallace, Barbara Jane

83, of Sunset Hills, Missouri, passed away on December 7, 2021. She was born in Galena, Missouri on February 21, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ferd and Alta (May) Ragain, and daughter Terry McGillis. She is survived by her partner and friend Robert Kolaski, daughter Shirley Whittle, sister Alma Jean (Carol Lee) Maples, brother Albert Ragain, niece Karla (Vince) Williams, granddaughters Melissa Gurney Greene and Danielle McGillis and grandson Wade Rivali. She was the adoring great-grandmother of 9, dear relative and friend to all the hearts she touched. We will always remember Jane and she will never be forgotten. Barbara ran Kolaski Catering with her partner in business and life and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed going to shows, visiting relatives, and going to Florida. She supported many charities to help veterans, children and others. Per Barbara's wishes rites of cremation were accorded. Burial of her ashes will be private. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
