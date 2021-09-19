Wallace, Barbara White

of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Barbara was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she attended Arsenal Technical High School and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Psychology from Indiana University. Barbara then earned a Master of Social Work degree from The George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis.

Barbara worked as a legislative aid in the Indiana House of Representatives, ran a successful congressional campaign for United States Representative Andrew Jacobs, and helped raise money for many different political causes throughout her life. Barbara was active in getting out the vote from the time she began as a committee chairwoman on the east side of Indianapolis until the last campaign she worked on in St. Louis. She was a fierce believer in women's rights and loved a good political debate. After her children were in high school, Barbara obtained her master's degree and worked as a family and marital counselor.

Barbara was always up to speed on current events and loved National Public Radio. She was a voracious reader who loved all genres but was particularly fond of suspense, legal thrillers, and historical fiction. She loved gardening, swimming, and vacationing in Destin, Florida. Barbara attended all of her children's sporting events and once clapped so hard during a city championship basketball game that she gave herself a blood blister. In grade school, Barbara was selected to attend the IPS school for Gifted Children that was initiated in response to the Soviet Union's launching of Sputnik. Barbara and her son Brian became the first mother/son participants in this program.

More than anything, Barbara loved being a mother. She said her most important roles in life were Mother, Mommie, Mom, and Grammie. She loved her children and grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments.

Barbara is survived by her sister Molly K. Robertson, Muncie IN; daughter Wendy (Craig) Chambers, St. Louis; son Brian (Susan) Wallace, Indianapolis; daughter Jill (Jami Ake) Fechtman, St. Louis; granddaughter Caitlin Chambers, Philadelphia, PA; grandson Sam Kastor, St. Louis; granddaughter Madelyn Wallace and grandson William Wallace, Indianapolis; and many loving nieces, nephews, stepbrothers, stepsister, additional relatives, and friends. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Joyce White and Hershel White; brothers Kenneth White and Randall White, Indianapolis; sister Valerie Conley, Glendale, AZ and niece Kerry Cookerly, Muncie, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation or Care & Counseling, in St. Louis.

Barbara donated her body to the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine to help advance medical education and research. Private services will be held for family and friends at a later date in St. Louis and Indianapolis.