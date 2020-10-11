Weaver, Barbara

(nee Rappe), 72, passed October 6, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Barbara is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Andrea; siblings, Sam (Linda), Bess, and Rich (Debbie); and beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was born on March 20, 1948 in St. Louis, MO to Pete & Darless Rappe. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1966. Before retirement, she worked at Union Pacific Railroad in downtown St. Louis. Barbara enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, reading and sewing, but was passionate about fostering dogs and her yoga and tai chi.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, October 12, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will be Tuesday, October 13, at 9 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads Hospice or your favorite Animal Rescue.