Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Weaver
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Weaver, Barbara

(nee Rappe), 72, passed October 6, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Barbara is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Andrea; siblings, Sam (Linda), Bess, and Rich (Debbie); and beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was born on March 20, 1948 in St. Louis, MO to Pete & Darless Rappe. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1966. Before retirement, she worked at Union Pacific Railroad in downtown St. Louis. Barbara enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, reading and sewing, but was passionate about fostering dogs and her yoga and tai chi.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, October 12, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will be Tuesday, October 13, at 9 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads Hospice or your favorite Animal Rescue.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Oct
13
Service
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.