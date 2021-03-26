Menu
Barbra D. Rapp
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rapp, Barbra D.

(nee Bollinger) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Kenneth F. Rapp; loving mother of Kenzie M. (Tylar Blankenship) Rapp, and Katlyn T. Rapp; cherished daughter of Sharlyn (Roland) Schaefer and Larry Bollinger; loving sister of Cindy (Tim), Gary, Charlie (Danielle), Geoff (Terri), Dannette (Kurt), Kenny (Lisa) and Chris (Carrie); our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, March 29, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mar
29
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Mar
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
MO
Ken and family, Wally and I are so very sorry for your loss. Please accept our deepest condolences
Wallaby and Sharon Roberts
March 30, 2021
She was always a cheerful and happy young lady . May God bless Ken and her family in this time of need . My deepest sympathy and prayers to all.
James Maher
March 28, 2021
May God comfort you with His peace and surround you with His love during this difficult time. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Robert and Rhonda Macrum
March 28, 2021
"In her death, a part of you dies and goes with her. Wherever she goes, you also go. She will not be alone. " You were one of the few TRUELY honest, caring, non judgmental people I've ever met, a true treasure in this chaotic world. Jenny
d, Jenny
March 27, 2021
Cecilia and Ron Metcalf
March 26, 2021
Denise Alderman
March 26, 2021
Deepest sorrow for Ken and his family. Barbie was a great wife, mother and friend. I know she will be deeply missed. She i s resting in heaven and out of pain. She will watch over all her loved ones.
Marilyn Colona Gilliam
March 26, 2021
