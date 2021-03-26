Rapp, Barbra D.

(nee Bollinger) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Kenneth F. Rapp; loving mother of Kenzie M. (Tylar Blankenship) Rapp, and Katlyn T. Rapp; cherished daughter of Sharlyn (Roland) Schaefer and Larry Bollinger; loving sister of Cindy (Tim), Gary, Charlie (Danielle), Geoff (Terri), Dannette (Kurt), Kenny (Lisa) and Chris (Carrie); our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, March 29, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.