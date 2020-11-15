Holloway, Barbara Claydean

88 yrs. old, passed away from a brief illness on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Don Ishmael Holloway; loving mother of the late Linda Beery, and Marty Holloway; cherished grandmother of Brandy Beery, Bryce Beery, Bryan Assata, and Amanda Holloway; great-grandmother of Hunter, Brogan, and Belinda Beery, Neo Assata; dear sister of Glenda Wright, and the late Thomas Ward, Sr.; aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Service, Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, Florissant. Interment Brush Creek Cemetery, Bellflower, MO. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Association in memory of Barbara would be appreciated.