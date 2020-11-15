Menu
Barnara Claydean Holloway

Holloway, Barbara Claydean

88 yrs. old, passed away from a brief illness on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Don Ishmael Holloway; loving mother of the late Linda Beery, and Marty Holloway; cherished grandmother of Brandy Beery, Bryce Beery, Bryan Assata, and Amanda Holloway; great-grandmother of Hunter, Brogan, and Belinda Beery, Neo Assata; dear sister of Glenda Wright, and the late Thomas Ward, Sr.; aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Service, Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, Florissant. Interment Brush Creek Cemetery, Bellflower, MO. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Association in memory of Barbara would be appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
Nov
19
Service
10:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
