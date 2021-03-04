Menu
Barry Lewis Dicker
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Dicker, Barry Lewis

March 2, 2021, beloved father and father-in-law of Adam (Amanda) and Jake Dicker; dear son of the late Ben and the late Sophie Sue Dicker; dear brother and brother-in-law of Ricky Dicker (Dani); dear uncle of Michael (Jessie), Natalie, Molly and Jeffrey Dicker, Lindsay Melnick (David), Sarah and Jeffrey Wehmer; dear cousin and friend.

Services: Private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter, 1950 Craig Road, Suite 200, 63146. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
I just heard the news of Barry passing. I have so many good memories working with Ricky and Barry at Wedge. Fly high my friend and watch over those you have left behind
Cookie
July 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss of Barry, he was a great man his kindness to me while I worked at wedge will never be forgotten
John Moss
Friend
March 8, 2021
I am so so sad. I was in Barry´s life for such a short while. His sense of humor was spectacular. And I loved his parents and his family. His business acumen was spot on. So smart. He is a very special man. Bear I will miss you.
L. C.
March 4, 2021
Ricky to you and your family my deepest condolences.
Gino LaMartina
March 4, 2021
