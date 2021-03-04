Dicker, Barry Lewis

March 2, 2021, beloved father and father-in-law of Adam (Amanda) and Jake Dicker; dear son of the late Ben and the late Sophie Sue Dicker; dear brother and brother-in-law of Ricky Dicker (Dani); dear uncle of Michael (Jessie), Natalie, Molly and Jeffrey Dicker, Lindsay Melnick (David), Sarah and Jeffrey Wehmer; dear cousin and friend.

Services: Private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter, 1950 Craig Road, Suite 200, 63146. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE