Senseman, Barry H.

Barry H. Senseman, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on November 16th, 2020 at the age of 69 due to complications from a stroke. He is preceded by his father, Bob Senseman, and will be fondly remembered by his mother, Beatrice Senseman, sister, Becky Lewis, and children, Kathryn, Eric, and Stephanie, among many other family and friends. To paraphrase John Denver: He was born in the summer (June 2nd) of his mother's 29th year (1951), coming home to a place he'd never been before (Bethel, Ohio); As he grew up in St. Louis, he worked at selling cars, and drove as many nice ones as he could; When he left this world behind him, you could say he was greatly loved, you could say he helped some people unlock doors. Barry was quick to speak his mind and eager to buy something new or strike a deal, producing such laughable quips as "I don't love the money, I love the exchange." In lieu of flowers, Barry would want you to wash your car today or donate to cancer research: https://www.stjude.org/give.html