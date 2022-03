Christian, Belle Irene

joined her heavenly father on the 7th day of September 2021, at the age of 108. Belle is the daughter of the late, Irene and George Hoop, and the wife of the late Edwart G. Christian.

She is survived by her son, 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, September 18th from 2 p.m. until Memorial Service at 3 p.m. @ John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County Chapel.