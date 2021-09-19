Menu
Benjamin Orlandas Pate
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Pate, Benjamin Orlandas

Asleep in Jesus on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beloved son of Darlene (Wyatt) Pate Frazer (nee Bonds) and the late Benjamin Pate III. Loving brother of Rashondra Marie Pate. Proud uncle of Pierre Christian Pate and Raymond Edward Holmes III. Dearest grandson of Dossie Mae Bonds and the late Jimmie D. Bonds; the late Lois Pate and the late Benjamin Pate Jr. Dear nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Ben was a fun-loving, sincere, kind hearted person who loved his Mama and his Sis Sis. His family was his world. He enjoyed sports, food (lots of it) especially BBQ, cars, and big trucks. He enjoyed music and spending time with his friends.

Services: Funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Friday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Des Peres. If desired contributions may be made to American Heart Association in memory of Ben. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday September 23, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, MO
Ben it has been years since we last spoke, but that doesn’t take away from the heartbreak I felt when I heard of your passing. My prayers go out to your family and that God comforts and watches over them as He welcomes you home. You will be missed my friend, but never forgotten.
Constantine (Stan) Anthony
Friend
September 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jodi Enloe
Friend
September 23, 2021
Ben you will always be missed! May You Rest In Peace!
Clara Hampton
Friend
September 23, 2021
May God strengthen you at this time and the days and months ahead. Prayers for your family.
Gloria Wells
Friend
September 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Irene Berry and Family
Family
September 21, 2021
My sincere condolences to Darlene and the family. Godspeed.
Pamela PALACIOS
Friend
September 21, 2021
Ben, my friend and brother of over 30 years, I will miss you. I have thousands of hours of memories of us hanging together, and also of the close bond we shared together with my dad. It didn’t matter if we talked everyday or in intervals of a few years. Whenever we would talk and connect, it was as if no time had passed. God called you home. That leaves a sense of loss for us loved ones, but also a sense of comfort to know you are with the father, and any test or trials you may have faced on your journey through life are no more. I know firsthand how much your mom, sister and grandmother mean to you. Rest easy because I will look after them. I love you brother and I’ll always be grateful for our friendship and brotherhood.
Darian Hampton
Brother
September 20, 2021
Ben you will be missed. Memories of you will forever be in my heart. ❤ May you rest peacefully in His arms.
Melodie Bostic
Friend
September 19, 2021
Ben I will always and deeply love ❤ you. I will cherish all the memories we have shared together. I can still hear you say “Girl get over here and make that Lasagna” and we both bust out laughing. Your smile would light up a room. Rest up My Love
Shawieshea White
September 18, 2021
I love my nephew Ben. Every time we came home he was glad to see us. He enjoyed eating his Uncle John’s barbecue. Ben and his first cousins would meet together and have a good time. He will be missed. From: Aunt Diane, Uncle John, and cousins: Jowana (Philip), John III (Jolyne), Javon (Quita), Tywand and all of their children.
Vivian Diane and John Beverly
Family
September 18, 2021
I love you nephew. I love you so much. Rest in Jesus.
Teresa Bonds-Imboden
Family
September 17, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results