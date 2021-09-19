Pate, Benjamin Orlandas

Asleep in Jesus on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beloved son of Darlene (Wyatt) Pate Frazer (nee Bonds) and the late Benjamin Pate III. Loving brother of Rashondra Marie Pate. Proud uncle of Pierre Christian Pate and Raymond Edward Holmes III. Dearest grandson of Dossie Mae Bonds and the late Jimmie D. Bonds; the late Lois Pate and the late Benjamin Pate Jr. Dear nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Ben was a fun-loving, sincere, kind hearted person who loved his Mama and his Sis Sis. His family was his world. He enjoyed sports, food (lots of it) especially BBQ, cars, and big trucks. He enjoyed music and spending time with his friends.

Services: Funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Friday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Des Peres. If desired contributions may be made to American Heart Association in memory of Ben. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday September 23, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.