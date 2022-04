Kinder, Bern C.

97, passed away 3/27. Husband of the late Jeanette M. Kinder; father of the late Claudia (the late Brian) Whitney, Trina (Steve) Richards and Robin (Terry) Spink; grandfather to 8, great-grandfather to 9 and great-great-grandfather to 2. Loving uncle to many.

Services: Mem. Service July 1st at 10am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois Ave.) Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks.