Bishop, Bernadine L.

(nee LaRose), age 97, Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Festus, MO the daughter of the late Adam and Julia (nee Carron) LaRose. Beloved wife of the late James W. Bishop; loving mother of William Rhodes Bishop; dear sister of the late Sidney LaRose.

Bernadine was a member of the Genealogical Society, Corp Writer's West, Thunder Dollies of 157th Infantry Regiment and DAV Auxiliary, and CCC Alumni Association. She was an experienced genealogy researcher and was a direct descendent of French Colonial founders of Ste. Genevieve.

Services: Funeral Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Rd., Webster Groves, Tuesday, November 10th, 9:30 am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com