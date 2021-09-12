Davis, Bernard B., M.D.

of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2021 surrounded by family. Bernie was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on September 12, 1932 to Katharyn (Shannon) and Bernard B. Davis Sr. He was a graduate of the College of Wooster and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He served our country in the Armed Forces and was a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Leila (Staub), his four children, Katharyn (Michael Fenwick), Elliot (Beth Wright), Laura (Todd Oberman) and Sharon Fenoglio (Domenic), and his sister Karen Mascaro. He was "Poppy" to eleven grandchildren, Cary Stroup, Bonnie Stroup Basler (Christopher), Andrew Stroup, Wesley Davis (Olaitan Awomolo), Alan Davis (Sarah Nydes), Brett Davis, Joshua Oberman, Nina Oberman, Kira Oberman, Isabel Fenoglio, and Domenic Fenoglio, and five great grandchildren, Max, Raven, Elliot, Cliff and Leila. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne Dencler. He was a cherished uncle to seven nieces, great nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, friends, colleagues and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Staub Davis Mission Fund, Faith Des Peres Presbyterian Church, 11155 Clayton Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63131, or CHIPS Health and Wellness Center, 2431 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri 63106.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Faith Des Peres Presbyterian Church on September 18, 2021 at 2 pm. Please see BoppChapel.com for more information.