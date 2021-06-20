I went to school with Bernie at Holy Ghost. We were neighbors on North Market Street. My older brother Boyd Biehle and Donald Naumann were good friends. One day my brother and Don were baby sitting Bernie and me but wanted to play ball instead. So, they tied Bernie and me to chairs in our basement and went out to play. My mother came home and found us tied up. Boyd and Don were properly disciplined.





Earl Biehle Classmate June 21, 2021