Bernard Naumann Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Naumann, Bernard Sr.

Visitation Tues., June 22, 10:30 a.m. until Mass time 11:30 a.m. at St. Joachim and Ann Church, 4112 McClay Rd., St. Charles. colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Sts. Joachim and Ann Church
4112 McClay Rd., St. Charles, MO
Jun
22
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Sts. Joachim and Ann Church
4112 McClay Rd., St. Charles, MO
Jun
22
Interment
1:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Great man and always on top of his game. Good role model for all.
Kurt Kientzle
Friend
June 22, 2021
I went to school with Bernie at Holy Ghost. We were neighbors on North Market Street. My older brother Boyd Biehle and Donald Naumann were good friends. One day my brother and Don were baby sitting Bernie and me but wanted to play ball instead. So, they tied Bernie and me to chairs in our basement and went out to play. My mother came home and found us tied up. Boyd and Don were properly disciplined.

Earl Biehle
Classmate
June 21, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the Naumann family at this difficult time.
Flora Fazio
June 21, 2021
Bernie and Joan - So sorry for your loss. Keeping all of you in our prayers.
Cindy and Larry Johnson
June 20, 2021
Melanie
June 16, 2021
