Bernard Tobin
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Tobin, Bernard

March 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Cecile Tobin; dear father and father-in-law of Jordan Tobin (Rivka), Dr. Garry Tobin (Lynn) and Barbie Glatzer (Duvid); dear grandfather of Yael Sonenphal (Barak), Debbie Moore (Nate), Michaella Lyons (Rabbi Yaakov), Eli Goldberg, Ariana Tobin, Joshua Tobin, Ali Kalina (Dr. Jeff), Emily Lepine (Kevin), Matisyahu Glatzer (Raizy), Yehuda Leib Glatzer, Yosef Glatzer and Gavriel Glatzer; dear great-grandfather of 13; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Eugene Tobin (late Barbara) and the late Marcia Narter (Irv); dear brother-in-law of the late Stanley Shmuger (Aileen); dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private graveside services were held Thursday, March 11. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions preferred to Traditional Congregation or the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Thinking of all of you and sending virtual hugs and our love! We have so many fond memories of Bernie! We hope to see you soon!!
Wendy Boniuk Spiegelman
March 16, 2021
