DeRousse, Bernice J.

(nee Ems) 99, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ralph DeRousse; loving mother of Roy (Rhea Frankel), Ron and Mark (Anne) DeRousse; cherished grandmother of Andy, Brandon and Lauren DeRousse; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Valley Park on Friday, March 19, 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. A Kutis South County Service.