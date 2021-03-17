Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernice J. DeRousse
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

DeRousse, Bernice J.

(nee Ems) 99, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ralph DeRousse; loving mother of Roy (Rhea Frankel), Ron and Mark (Anne) DeRousse; cherished grandmother of Andy, Brandon and Lauren DeRousse; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Valley Park on Friday, March 19, 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. A Kutis South County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Valley Park
MO
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Valley Park
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.