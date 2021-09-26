Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernita B. "Bernie" Marquardt-Wilde
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Marquardt-Wilde, Bernita B. "Bernie"

Asleep in Jesus Monday, 9/20/21, age 82. Beloved wife of Roy Wilde and the late Rev. Mervin Marquardt; dear mother of Thene (Roger) Sheehy, Melanie (Randel) Lohmeyer and Lanette Marquardt; dear grandmother of Matthew, Justin (Brooklyn) Lohmeyer and Jesse Theis; dear sister of Robert (Christel) and Richard (Debra) Miske; family from her 2nd marriage, Steve (Glenda) Wilde, Matthew (Judy), Sarah, and Nathan Wilde; and several great-grandchildren; our dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend. Visitation at St. John's Lutheran Church (3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO) on Monday, 9/27 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills. Kutis So. Co. service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO
Sep
27
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bernie was the backbone of Partners in Mission. She helped welcome eleven families from Chile and showed a warm heart to all she met. A loving woman.
Marilyn Lorenz
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results