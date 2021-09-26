Marquardt-Wilde, Bernita B. "Bernie"

Asleep in Jesus Monday, 9/20/21, age 82. Beloved wife of Roy Wilde and the late Rev. Mervin Marquardt; dear mother of Thene (Roger) Sheehy, Melanie (Randel) Lohmeyer and Lanette Marquardt; dear grandmother of Matthew, Justin (Brooklyn) Lohmeyer and Jesse Theis; dear sister of Robert (Christel) and Richard (Debra) Miske; family from her 2nd marriage, Steve (Glenda) Wilde, Matthew (Judy), Sarah, and Nathan Wilde; and several great-grandchildren; our dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend. Visitation at St. John's Lutheran Church (3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO) on Monday, 9/27 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills. Kutis So. Co. service.