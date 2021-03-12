Faison, Jr., Dr. Bert Leo

Dr. Bert L. Faison, Jr., aged 91, joined his beloved wife, Ruth Ann on March 12, 2020 from his home at The Fountains, in Ellisville, Missouri. Because of the pandemic, Bert's family delayed his memorial service with respect for the safety of friends and loved ones who would have gathered to honor Bert's life.

Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dr. Ruth Ann (Frohs) Faison, his daughter, Kathie Eckelkamp, granddaughter, Wendy Eckelkamp and great-granddaughter Kaylee Priscu. Bert and Ruth Ann proudly enjoyed their three children, Brian (Donna) Faison, Kathie (Ray) Eckelkamp and Robin Priscu. Also two foster children, fourteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Born in Texarkana, Texas, the son of Bert and Mildred (Melton) Faison, Bert moved to Hillsboro, Illinois to live with his grandparents when he was 7. While attending Hillsboro High School, he got a job working at Seymour Drug Store. He made deliveries, drove an ambulance and earned an Illinois Apprentice Pharmacist License, while discovering a love for chemistry.

In the fall of 1946, Bert left Hillsboro to attend The University of Dubuque, earning his first degree, a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. He immediately entered Dubuque Theological Seminary and completing a Bachelor of Divinity degree. He was ordained by the Presbyterian Church and preached at churches in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

In June 1949, while still in college, Bert married Miss Ruth Ann Frohs of Dubuque. After graduation, Bert and Ruth Ann moved their family to Wisconsin, when he received a call as a pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg.

Joining the US Army as a Chaplin, Bert served active duty and reserves, overseas and stateside 1956-1959 and 1963-1968, receiving honorable discharge twice, while earning the rank of Captain.

In 1959, after the family returned from Germany, Rev. Faison was called to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, St. Louis, where he served as their pastor for a number of years, overseeing the building of their new building church and making St. Louis a permanent home.

Taking advantage of the GI Bill, Bert started taking college courses. He earned three Master degrees, a Masters of Education in Counseling and Psychology from the UMSL, a Masters of Divinity at DU and a Masters of Sacred Theology and Counseling from Eden Theological Seminary. He earned Life Teaching and Life Counselor's Certificates. In '72, at Saint Louis University, he completed a Doctor of Philosophy in Education in Student Personnel. At Eden Theological Seminary, he completed a Doctor of Ministry and Pastoral Counseling '73.

Dr. Faison was licensed as a Psychologist by the State of Missouri and practiced privately for 20+ years.

He taught many courses at the college level, as well as teaching and counseling students at Webster, Country Day School, Lindbergh, Parkway South and Parkway West High Schools.

In 1968, Bert began traveling as a supply minister to any of the churches in the Greater St. Louis area. This job he loved, continuing until his voice wasn't strong enough to preach.

After retiring in 1996, he began volunteering in the Surgical Center at St. John's Mercy, a job he loved for 20+ years, until walking long distances prevented him from continuing.

In 2004, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church honored Bert, by naming him Pastor Emeritus.

Music, one of Bert's joys, whether listening to it, choosing music to fit the theme of his sermons, or playing his beloved tuba. He played with the Deutsch Meister Band, Meramec College Symphonic Band, Kirkwood's Aim Band, University City Summer Band and West County Brass Quintet.

For relaxation, Bert loved to draw, or watercolor, making countless handmade cards. Every vacation, Bert kept a journal, filled with drawings of meals, what they saw and did. Several years, Bert and Ruth Ann made cookbooks of family favorite recipes and Bert illustrated them.

Bert and Ruth Ann delighted in hosting "theme" dinners, researching recipes and choosing appropriate music for the evening's theme. Over 25 years, they hosted a 4th of July Brunch. After vacations to California's or Florida's relaxing beaches, they decorated their home to remind them of the beach. When the grandchildren were young, Bert and Ruth Ann took two at a time to California, sharing the fun of Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and the beach.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bert's name, the family suggests The Presbyterian Children's Home; 1220 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Donations may be mailed, or done online.