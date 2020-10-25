Moed, MD, Berton Roy

October 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Jill Moed; dear father and father-in-law of Lisa Moed Gruson, MD (Konrad Gruson, MD) and Rebecca Moed Tantillo, Esq. (Chris Tantillo); dear grandfather of Anna and Michael Gruson and Gabriel Tantillo; dear brother and brother-in-law of Paulette Moed and George Moed (Judi); dear brother-in-law of Paula Zaks Stein (Dan Stein), John Steinberger (Terry) and Joe Steinberger (Rebecca); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Roy was the former Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, 718 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63103, 314-286-4184. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

