Green, Beth Fellows

age 101, passed away on Sun., May 30, 2021. She was born on May 17, 1920 in Ellsworth, Iowa to Dr. and Mrs. L. E. Fellows. Wife of the late William C. Green and loving mother of William, Jr. (Jan), Mary Beth Cuddyre (Marty), Nancy Webb (Billy) and Douglas (Stacy), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister (Jean Debartolo), and one grandson (Vann Webb).

Beth grew up in Newton, Iowa, attended Grinnell College, and graduated from the University of Iowa where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and a Hawkeye beauty queen. She married Bill in 1943 when he was a Navy pilot in the south Pacific and landing signal officer on the aircraft carrier USS Cabot. His career with the Maytag Company took them to many cities where they met many dear friends. They moved to St. Louis in 1967 and enjoyed their lives there immensely.

Beth was an avid sportswoman: enjoying golf, scoring two holes-in-one, bowling, and Big Ten sports. She was an 82-year member of the PEO Sisterhood, Ladue Chapel, The Wednesday Club and Bellerive Country Club.

Services: Memorial services are pending, to be held at Ladue Chapel. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Ladue Chapel or the charity of your choice. See boppchapel.com for full obituary.