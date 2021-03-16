Yarrington, Beth

Beth Yarrington passed away on March 12, 2021. Born to the late Mildred and Kent Yarrington on August 9, 1962, she is survived by brother Vic Yarrington and sister Lynn Yarrington Hunt (Robert Hunt), nephews and grand nephews. She was beloved by all and had a special place in the hearts of all who knew her. She loved dancing, swimming, trips to the beach and Mickey Mouse. Memorials may be made to the Association on Aging with Developmental Disabilities. https://www.agingwithdd.org/